Sriti Jha: Amruta’s journey illustrates complexities of a woman

Actress Sriti Jha, who is currently seen as Amruta in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ opened up on her character challenging the societal norms and redefining the expectations placed on women within the domestic sphere.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is an impossible love story between two contrasting characters – Amruta (Sriti) and Virat (Arjit Taneja).

In the recent episodes of the gripping family drama, tensions escalated as Amruta’s father, Jayesh (Iqbal Azad), dropped a bombshell by announcing his decision to divorce his wife Bhavani (Hemangi Kavi), Amruta’s mother, for another woman.

Subsequently, Amruta fearlessly takes a bold stand for her mother and speaks up about how a homemaker in a relationship is no less than the partner who supports the family financially.

Eventually, she decides to leave the house with her mother and brother. Embodying the spirit of an independent woman, Amruta believes in her ability to care for her family outside the confines of the familial home.

Talking about the same, Sriti said: “Through Amruta’s journey, we intend to illustrate the complexities of being a woman and their struggles, strength and resilience. Being an independent woman is a state of mind.”

“Bhavani’s story is a reflection of the challenges some women face in the real world. And my character is a testament to the strength that lies within every woman. After all, it is all about breaking free from societal expectations and embracing the power to shape one’s destiny by taking charge of your own life,” said the 37-years-old actress.

She further said that she hopes the stand taken by Amruta for her own mother inspires women out there to stand up for each other so that we can collectively strive towards upholding our self-respect.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Amruta will face these difficult times as Babita (Kishori Shahane Vij) asks Virat to terminate Amruta from her Job.

The show airs on Zee TV.