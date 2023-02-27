scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Ananya Panday known for films like 'Student of the Year 2', 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Liger', recently completed filming for her untitled thriller movie.

By News Bureau
Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane's film
Ananya Panday _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is known for films like ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Liger’, recently completed filming for her upcoming untitled thriller movie. The film has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane of ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Udaan’ and ‘Lootera’ fame.

Motwane said that he is a fan and a friend of the actress as the two wrapped up the film produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Ananya took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers.

She posted a picture and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

Ananya said: “And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film — I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The untitled thriller has now entered the post-production stage. With an impressive cast and crew, the movie is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Pic. Sourceananyapanday
Previous article
National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage
Next article
Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US