Anil Kapoor opens up on 'big fight' in past 45 years of working in cinema

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action film ‘Fighter’, is a fighter for all seasons, rather for all decades in the past 45 years of him being in the business of cinema.

The actor recently interacted with the media ahead of the release of the film, and shared what all it takes to be a successful actor despite facing stiff competition.

The actor said, “After spending more than 45 years in this business”, as his director Siddharth Anand prompted, “Hindi, in Hindi”.

The senior actor continued, “To be relevant, to sit here with Sid, Deepika, Hrithik, and to work with them, bada mushkil hota hai. I have to work harder every year.”

He further mentioned, “I have to constantly change the gears so that the youngsters in the audience, the actors, the technicians, the press (consider my work good). I’m excited and I’m enjoying working, and they are also enjoying working with me, speaking with me, asking me questions, and the audience is excited to see me on screen. To do that again and again for more than four decades is a big fight.”

Anil made his debut in 1971 with ‘Tu Payal Mein Geet’ in which he played the younger version of the late actor Shashi Kapoor. The film was however unreleased. He then graced the silver screen with ‘Hamare Tumhare’ in which he played a supporting role.