When this ‘Animal’ roared at the Burj Khalifa!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ recently took over the iconic Burj Khalifa, towering above Dubai’s skyline. In a larger-than-life and colossal, the grand event saw the projection of the film’s special cut on the world’s tallest building, transforming it into a mega canvas for cinematic magic.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol along with producer Bhushan Kumar took center stage in Dubai and joined the sea of fans who gathered to witness this marvel. Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga also graced the grand event with their presence.

This isn’t a first one though, recently, the film made waves in the heart of Manhattan’s iconic Times Square. The teaser, a dazzling display on the digital billboards of this cultural hub, captivated the attention of onlookers and set the stage for the film’s global presence.

This time around the Burj Khalifa, standing as a symbol of innovation and grandeur, provided the perfect canvas for the larger-than-life narrative that “Animal” promises to deliver and the countdown to the film’s release has never felt more electrifying.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.