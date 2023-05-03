Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Television actress Anjum Fakih, who is known for her work in shows such as ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ and ‘Kundali Bhagya’, visited Mahim Dargah for blessings before starting her journey of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

Talking about her visit, Anjum said: “I think the best way to commence something important is to express gratitude for the things you have. Seeking blessings at the Mahim Dargah before beginning any new project is a tradition for me.

“It’s a place where I find my inner peace. As I step aboard this exciting journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, I’m grateful for the opportunity to challenge myself and showcase a different side of me to my fans. I’m ready to take on any hurdle that comes my way and make my tryst with the show memorable. My only prayer is that God guides me through every daring stunt and keeps my loved ones safe while I’m away from them.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air on Colors

