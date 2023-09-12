scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher gives shoutout to SRK's 'Jawan' in 'DDLJ' style: 'O Pochi, O Lola'

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actor Anupam Kher showered praise on superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his recently released ‘Jawan’, which has breached the Rs 500-crore mark in box-office collections worldwide.   Anupam and SRK had shared the screen space in 1995 musical romance drama ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ). The former played the character of Dharamvir Malhotra, who was the father of SRK’s character of Raj Malhotra.

The senior actor took to social media and lauded SRK in the ‘DDLJ’ style.

Sharing a happy throwback picture with SRK, Anupam penned a note, which read as: “My dear Shahrukh! I have just seen your film ‘Jawan’ with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. The action, the scale of the picture, your style and performance are very good. At one or two places, I even whistled. Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and especially to the writer/director @Atlee_dir !”

“After coming back to Mumbai, I will definitely hug you and say – O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola,” added the ‘IB 71’ actor.

This is a famous dialogue from the iconic flick ‘DDLJ’.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “2 superstars”, “outstanding movie”, “the last of the stars”, “DDLJ Fav pops”, among others.

The action thriller directed by Atlee, stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7.

Agency News Desk
