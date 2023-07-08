scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and producer Rahul Mittra will open the upcoming edition of the Namaste Vietnam Festival, which is set to be held from August 12-20, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City and other parts of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of Vietnam as the key to India’s Act East policy, and the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is organising the second edition of the festival.

Anupam, Rahul and Hansal will be the guests of honour at the festival, and will be awarded for their immense contribution to Indian cinema. They would also unfurl the Indian flag on Indian Independence Day celebrations on August 15 along with the Indian Consul General at his official residence in Ho Chi Minh City.

Aimed at spreading the fragrance of India in Vietnam and further strengthening the bilateral relations between both the countries, the nine day festival would present a bouquet of events ranging from film screenings, cultural performances, master classes by the celebrities, seminars & conferences in order to generate an euphoria about India in Vietnam.

The opening film will be Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Signature’. Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, the festival will also be attended by actors Tannishtha Chaterjee, Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Helly Shah and directors Mikhil Musale, Rahat Kazmi and Abhishek Jain.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views
This May Also Interest You
News

'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

News

When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

Technology

1st 'tooth regrowth' drug to enter human clinical trials in 2024

Technology

Cocaine, alcohol abuse linked to brain changes, cognitive decline

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan

News

Danny DeVito wants to reprise his Penguin role

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens' favourite

Technology

No trace of Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde amid Twitter-Threads drama

News

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

Technology

New AI tool can decode brain cancer’s genome during surgery

News

Brad Pitt to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski's untitled F1 film

News

Salman Khan says he will not tolerate disrespect, violence, abuse on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Millennials and Gen-Z have higher rates of climate worry: Study

News

Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Neena Gupta to reunite with Kanwaljeet Singh again in ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US