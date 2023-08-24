scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher opens up on his look in 'The Freelancer': Got varied reactions

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Over the years, we have seen veteran actor Anupam Kher master so many looks to perfection, and he is now set to impress the audience with his character as ‘Dr Khan’ in ‘The Freelancer’, where he is sporting an absolutely unique look. 

Opening up about the same, Anupam has spilled the beans on his character, and his look in the series.

The actor shared: “Dr Khan is a great character to portray. His mentorship to Freelancer is very keen and important to the series. So, the look has got varied reactions. I have done so many films that were very difficult to form in different looks, but this look has worked.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. It is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Goregeous actor Kashmira Pardeshi is seen essaying the role of Aliya in ‘The Freelancer’.

It will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

4
Agency News Desk
