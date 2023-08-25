Anupam Kher says he would have loved to win National Award for acting in 'The Kashmir Files'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is happy that his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

However, the actor says he would have loved to be feted with the honour for his acting in the movie.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a few glimpses from the film and wrote: “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward – Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film.”

“Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Par agar khwaashiye poori ho jaaye to aage kaam karne ka mazaa aur utsah kaisai aayega. Chaliye! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!” he added.

‘The Kashmir Files’ presents a fictional storyline centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir. It depicts the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide, a framing considered inaccurate by scholars.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

The plot follows a Kashmiri Hindu college student, raised by his exiled grandfather and shielded from the knowledge of the circumstances of the death of his parents. After his grandfather’s death, the student, who had come to believe at college that the exodus was benign, becomes driven to uncover the facts of his family’s deaths.

The plot alternates between the student’s quest in the present time, 2020, and his family’s travails of thirty years before.

