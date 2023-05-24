scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anurag Kashyap asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: ‘Daaru pilaayega kya?’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a regular at Cannes Film Festival as many of his films have been screened there, the latest being 'Kennedy', which has been selected for the Midnight Screening section at the festival this year.

By Agency News Desk
Anurag Kashyap asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: 'Daaru pilaayega kya?'
Anurag Kashyap asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: 'Daaru pilaayega kya?'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a regular at Cannes Film Festival as many of his films have been screened there, the latest being ‘Kennedy’, which has been selected for the Midnight Screening section at the festival this year.

The filmmaker is making the most of his time at the festival as he reminisced about old times with his filmmaker friend Vikramaditya Motwane, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming series ‘Jubilee’.

In a video, shared by Ranjan Singh, the producer of ‘Kennedy’, Anurag and Vikram can be seen engaging in a fun banter as Anurag asks the ‘Udaan’ helmer if the drinks will be on him.

In the video, Anurag can be seen saying: “2010 mein ‘Udaan’ aayi thi tabhi ye bechara bahut gareeb tha. Aaj ‘Kennedy’ hai to main bahut gareeb hoon, isne to fir bhi ‘Jubilee’ bana kar paise kama liye hain (Back in 2010 when his film ‘Udaan’ premiered at Cannes, he was very poor, now it’s my film ‘Kennedy’ at the Cannes and I have turned poor. Vikram has made loads of money from his streaming show ‘Jubilee’)”.

He then turned to Vikram and asked: “Kal daaru pilaayega (what say, drinks on you tomorrow)?”

Vikram then tells Kashyap in the video: “2010 mein na, upar wahan mera naam tha, Ridley Scott ke saath (My name was written up there along with Ridley Scottin 2010).” Vikram was referencing Ridley Scott for his film ‘Robin Hood’ which opened the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

To this Anurag replied: “Mera naam ab sirf ID pe hai. Ye dekho, ye photos humaari tabhi ki hai (My name is now just on the ID card. See these pictures, these are our images from 2010).”

Vikram said: “Inke database mein ye hi photo hai, 10 saal baad bhi ye hi rahegi. Kuch change nahi hone waala hai (Cannes organising committee has just these photos in their database, they will use the same picture on ID for the next 10 years as well, they’re not going to change it).”

Meanwhile, Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ which stars Sunny Leone, his ‘Ugly’ actor Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal, got its tickets sold at the festival within minutes.

Sunny posted a picture with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently and wrote in the caption: “Our film ‘Kennedy’ official tickets! Sold out in minutes…so proud.”

‘Kennedy’ is a noir film and marks Kashyap’s return to the genre after his experiments with the genres of sports drama, romance and sci-fi thriller. His last neo-noir film was the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ which released in 2016.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India
Next article
Anurag Kashyap was ‘very adamant’ on getting Sunny Leone’s laugh right in ‘Kennedy’
This May Also Interest You
News

Akriti Kakkar reveals how she gathered the whole team for 'Big Band Theory'

Technology

LG announces OLED TV line-up in India, including 97-inch TV

News

Kabir Bedi to make his Kannada debut with ‘Koragajja’

Health & Lifestyle

Heat can trigger mental health issues: KGMU experts

Sports

CSD, RFEF, LaLiga join forces in campaign against racism

Sports

'He's clearly in our plans', Australia coach McDonald backs Warner to make an impact in WTC final, Ashes

News

Inayat Sood debuts on Netflix with crime thriller ‘Scoop’

News

Anurag Kashyap was ‘very adamant’ on getting Sunny Leone’s laugh right in ‘Kennedy’

Technology

Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India

News

Pawan Singh, Smrity Sinha starrer ‘Bewafa Sanam’ on JioCinema

Technology

Top S.Korean mobile carriers fined $25.4 mn for false ads on 5G speed

News

Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawazuddin's depression comment: 'Dritharashtra, Gandhari syndrome'

Sports

Lajong on cloud nine, proud to represent Meghalaya in I-League again

News

'School of Lies' trailer: A missing school boy sets chain of events in motion unravelling dark secrets

News

Rajeev Sen says he was offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' but turned it down

Sports

IPL 2023: Happy for Dhoni, would be nice to meet him in the final, says Hardik

Sports

Jetlee, son of 'dhaba' owner, ready to shine his sword in Lucknow

Technology

Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US