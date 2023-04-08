scorecardresearch
Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Basu treated veteran actor Anupam Kher to an egg ‘dosa’ that he made on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino’.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of Basu making the dish while the actor stood next to him and watched.

In the clip, Anupam asked everyone to be quiet. As Basu made the dish, Anupam explained the process. People on the set stood around them watching the director cook.

The director added the other ingredients, and the actor asked him to add some oil. Anurag then added some butter to the dosa.

When Basu presented the egg dosa to Anupam, the actor asked everyone to give the filmmaker a round of applause.

Anupam teased Basu: “Cast me in every film of yours,” making him laugh.

Anurag said: “In every film, you will eat the dish prepared by me,” and Anupam replied: “100 per cent.”

The video was captioned: “Aaj ki taaza khabar: Anurag Basu ne #MetroInDino ke set par Anupam Kher ke liye banaya Anda dosa. Dekhiye, seekhiye, khaaiye aur mazze lijiye. Anupam ne anda dosa khakar ki Anurag ki bharpet tareef. Film main role bhi acha diya aur plate main dosa bhi zabardast haha. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Anurag babu ki jai ho.”

‘Metro In Dino’, which is set to release in December, is an anthology. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Samantha responds to netizens commenting on her Hindi at 'Shaakuntalam' event
Entertainment Today

