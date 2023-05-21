scorecardresearch
Anurag Kashyap's daughter gets engaged; director says, 'she's all grown up'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Gulaal’, ‘Dev.D’, ‘Ugly’ and several others, is on cloud nine as his daughter Aaliyah is now engaged to her longtime partner Shane Gregoire.

She took to her Instagram to share pictures.

The pictures shared by Aaliyah are from Bali, Indonesia. The first picture features Aaliyah showing her engagement ring. The second picture has her kissing Shane Gregoire.

She wrote in the caption: “Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).”

Anurag, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival with his film ‘Kennedy’ set for the midnight screening section at the prestigious film fest, also shared the pictures of his daughter on his Instagram stories.

He wrote on the picture: “Congratulations @aaliyahkashyap and @shanegregoire. She is all grown up. So much so that she is now engaged.”

Aaliyah is Anurag’s daughter from his first wife Aarti Bajaj, who is his frequent collaborator and has edited his several films.

Agency News Desk


