Anushka Sharma drops love-filled pics with ‘numero uno’ Virat on their anniv

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with their family and friends, leaving the internet in awe of their adorable chemistry.

The lovebirds Anushka and Virat also known as ‘Virushka’ by their fans, had tied the nuptial knot in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys a massive fanbase of 66.7 million followers shared a sneak peek of her intimate anniversary celebration.

The photos features Virushka candidly cutting a chocolate cake, with their families cheering for the couple in the backdrop.

Anushka wore an off shoulder black dress with silver work on it, while Virat looked dapper in a formal navy-blue shirt and denim jeans. He completed the look with white sneakers.

The post was captioned as: “Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity) of love with my numero uno.”

Virat, who enjoys a fanbase of 265 million followers on Instagram, shared a candid picture with his ladylove, and captioned it with a red heart and infinite emoji.

The picture shows Anushka hugging Virat from behind, while the two posed for the lenses.

The couple was showered with love and blessings in the comment section.

Anushka’s post was liked by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mira Rajput and several others.

Zareen Khan and Neeti Mohan commented: “Happiest anniversary”.

Samantha wrote: “Happiest anniversary to the loveliest”.

On the personal front, the couple have a baby daughter Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka next has ‘Chakda Xpress’ in her kitty.