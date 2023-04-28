scorecardresearch
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic popular characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) After being part of projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi’ and ‘Crash Course’, Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Grami’, visited ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about mimicking the popular characters from TKSS during her school days.

Anushka said: “During my school days, I used to mimic all the popular characters of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, be it Gutthi or Palak. During free periods in school, my friend and I used to enact the whole episode of ‘TKSS’ and entertain students. Gradually, we became so popular in school that teachers from different classes started inviting us to their class to enact the show in front of students.

“Since then, I used to actually wonder if I will ever get a chance to appear on ‘TKSS’ as a guest. By God’s grace it happened with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’.”

Narrating an interesting anecdote from her initial days of career, Anushka shared: “I played a small part alongside Jimmy Shergill in my debut film and after all these years, I was sitting next to him on ‘TKSS’. I am happy that my mother, who accompanied me on the film set back then, also came with me for ‘TKSS’ and she was happy to witness my journey.”

Apart from Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ where she will be seen alongside seasoned actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also doing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.

–IANS

ila/pgh

