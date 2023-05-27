scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma radiated elegance and grace as she debuted on the Cannes 2023 red carpet in an Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown.

By Agency News Desk
Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut
Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma radiated elegance and grace as she debuted on the Cannes 2023 red carpet in an Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who will be soon seen in the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’, recently made her debut at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

For the occasion, she chose an off shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. The gown came with hand crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ star paired her gown with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

She further elevated her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

Anushka attended the prestigious Film Festival to honour women in cinema. She was joined by Kate Winslet at the event. Earlier, Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli met the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

On the work front, Anushka will essay Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ which will release on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'
Next article
IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

News

Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Sports

IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers during Qualifier 2

Sports

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes Tour

Technology

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

News

When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!

Sports

Teenage golfer Zeng wins Beijing Women's Challenge

Sports

Relegation in the spotlight on dramatic final day in Premier League

Sports

Dortmund captain Reus set to achieve crowning glory

Technology

Google ordered to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Technology

BGMI game now available for preload on Google Play Store in India

Sports

Chinese shuttlers secure 3 semifinal berths at Malaysia Masters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US