Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Virat Kohli’s unexpected return to Mumbai fuels buzz

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are gearing up to embrace parenthood a second time after the birth of their daughter Vamika.

By Agency News Desk
Speculation over Anushka Sharma’s rumoured pregnancy assumed feverish proportions as news spread that her husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday flew from Guwahati to Mumbai while the other members of the India team reached Thiruvananthapuram for the ODI World Cup warm-up game against the Netherlands scheduled on Tuesday.

The star batsman reportedly flew to Mumbai after requesting the team management for a leave owing to a ‘personal emergency’.

The nature of the ’emergency’ is yet to be ascertained.

The news of Virat flying to Mumbai has added more fuel to the rumours around Anushka’s pregnancy, which are doing the rounds since the weekend.

So far, neither Anushka nor her cricketer husband has responded to the rumours.

Anushka, who started her Bollywood career with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ (2008) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, got married to Virat in December 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Given that the doting parents have been fiercely protective of their daughter and have kept her away from the intruding camera lenses, it’s almost certain that the couple will up their guard, shall there be any truth to the reports of Anushka being pregnant.

In that case, silence speaks louder than words.

Agency News Desk
