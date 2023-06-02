scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are in London currently, have been invited to the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

By Agency News Desk
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are in London currently, have been invited to the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

The couple, who are fondly called Virushka by their fans, have been invited by one of the most innovative athleisure brands of the world and the prestigious Manchester City Football Club for the FA Cup Finale 2023.

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the Final on June 3 at the fabled Wembley stadium.

The two clubs have been playing each other since many decades now. Given that now both the teams are regularly ranked among the best football teams in the world, their clash is seen as one of the most intense sporting rivalries in football.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Chakda Xpress’. She will be playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film.

The release date of the movie is not out yet.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur
Next article
WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

News

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Technology

Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

Health & Lifestyle

Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study

News

Fierce first look of Nikhil Siddhartha's next film 'Swayambhu' unveiled

News

Shatrughan Sinha pens an emotional note as daughter Sonakshi Sinha turns 36

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' to release in India a day before US

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Uruguay edge Gambia; Korea upset Ecuador to seal quarterfinal spots

Sports

French Open: Zverev makes winning return, reaches third round

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US