Aparshakti Khurana shares glimpse of new music single ‘Midnight Jam’

By Agency News Desk
Musician, radio jockey and actor Aparshakti Khurana has proven his multiple talents throughout his career. Taking the centre stage in the studio recently, Khurana released a clip for his hip hop track ‘Midnight Jam’, giving a glimpse during the song’s recording session.

A charismatic person known for his versatile skills, Khurana who is known for his roles in ‘Stree’, ‘Jubilee’, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Lukka Chuppi’ has generated excitement and praise among his fans for his foray into the world of music.

Posting a video of his interesting recording session of the track on his social media handle, he captioned: “Midnight jam ft my absolute favs @musicwaala @ghuggss.”

The track showcases a soothing electronic rhythm with a laidback and catchy groove that is sure to be a foot tapper while he unleashes a spoken word session mixed with clear desi rap, combining hip hop and EDM.

Aparshakti Khurana’s midnight RAP recording session is a testament to his creative spirit, versatility, and commitment to artistic exploration as well his desire to experiment.

Apart from making his inroads into the world of music, the multi-talented artist is also gearing up to act in his upcoming film ‘Stree 2’, where he will be reprising the much-loved character Bittu sharing the screen with Bollywood A-listers, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Varun Dhawan and Pankaj Tripathi.

Prior to this, the actor was seen starring as Bittu in ‘Stree’ and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and in both projects his role and acting were praised.

He also has an array of other interesting and diverse projects in the pipeline, like ‘Berlin’, written and directed by the writer of ‘Jubilee’, Atul Sabarwal, and a documentary produced by Applause Entertainment called ‘Finding Ram’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
