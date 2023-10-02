scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bollywood celebs Arjun, Anupam, Manoj remember Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood celebs Arjun, Anupam, Manoj remember Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary
Bollywood celebs Arjun, Anupam, Manoj remember Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

Bollywood celebrities Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Arjun took to his X (formerly Twitter), and wrote: “For the country’s progress, instead of fighting one another we have to take the fight against poverty, illness, and illiteracy. The immortal words of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji.”

Taking to his X, Anupam wrote: “To all of you I wish a very fond Gandhi Jayanti as well as the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri.”

The actor added: “Both of them were incredible people with great hearts. These two legends have both played an enormous role in my life during its different chapters. Jai Bharat!”

Manoj wrote on his X: “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. On the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, we salute him and bow our heads in reverence.”

Lal Bahadur Shastri had a very short tenure, only serving as the Prime Minister for three years from 1963-1966 though his contributions are invaluable.

Best known for creating the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, Shastri most important contributions were the Green Revolution, overlooking the White Revolution, as well as handling the reigns during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal launch Mata Kaushalya hospital in Patiala
Next article
Archery teams advance to quarters; Easy for men in Individual elimination rounds too
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US