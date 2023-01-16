scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Arjun Kapoor hopes to continue surprising people with each performance

Arjun Kapoor said that he wants to improve as an actor with each film he does.

By News Bureau

Arjun Kapoor, who is seen playing a corrupt cop in ‘Kuttey’, said that he wants to improve as an actor with each film he does.

Arjun said: “I just want to keep improving with every film and I hope I continue to surprise people with my performance film after film.”

“What is extremely heartening to see is how encouraging media and audiences are about my effort in Kuttey. It is really motivating for me to continue picking interesting roles that push me to deliver better performances on screen.”

Arjun is reprising the role of a cop after his acclaimed film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. He is thrilled to again get love from the media and audiences.

He said: “Right from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I have been on a journey to find credible films with credible filmmakers that help me grow as an actor and Kuttey is another such film that I value dearly.”

Arjun added: “To get such inspiring producers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan overseeing my work and getting a prodigious film-maker like Aasman to direct me, just shows that the industry is also confident that I can do well given the right script and the right director at the helm of affairs. I will continue to be on this path in the near future.”

‘Kuttey’ also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son.

Previous article
Ram Gopal Varma retorts to Naga Babu over tweets; critics allege YSRCP allegiance
Next article
Chennaiyin FC sign 19-year-old talented defender Bikash Yumnam
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

Technology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

News

Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too

Sports

Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 cr

Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett’s advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US