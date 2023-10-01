Arjun Rampal cleans Miramar Beach in Goa

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national call to action for “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath” on Sunday, actor Arjun Rampal led the cleanliness drive at Miramar Beach in Goa. Goa geared up for making way for one hour of shramdaan for swachhata by roping in Arjun and filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra.

Organised by Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation) Panaji in association with Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Rotary Club & El Shaddai, the cleanliness drive by Bollywood celebrities was joined by nature enthusiasts, school children and youth in large numbers.

“It’s our responsibility to leave a clean planet for our successive generations,” said Arjun at this special drive.

Arjun also took to social media and shared photos from the drive.

He wrote: “A morning well spent in cleaning our mess. A beach clean up initiative of honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji call for #ektareekhekghantaeksaath shramdaan for swachchhata.”

“Organised by Principle director of IT. Shri #SushilMadhuk #goatourism #rotaryclub #elshaddai. And a large amount of volunteers and environmental enthusiasts. Great job everyone. I hope everyone around our country doing their bit. #SwachhataHiSeva #CleanlinessCampaign #miramarbeach #Goa. #1stOct,” added Arjun.

Fans commented on Arjun’s post and wrote: “That’s such a powerful message… we are our nature”, “proud”, “great work”, “superb”, “an era of neat-clean to make our earth green.”

Rahul also appreciated the young children who had braved the rains to join this special initiative.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen as Rudraveer in Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad’.

Arjun was also seen in web series ‘London Files’. He next has ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, ‘Crakk’, ‘Nastik’, ‘3 Monkeys’ among other projects.