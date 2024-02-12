HomeBollywoodNews

Arshad Warsi, Maria register their marriage after 25 years

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is married to his wife Maria Goretti for 25 years. However, the couple recently registered their marriage in court ahead of the silver jubilee celebrations of their union on this Valentine’s Day.

As per media reports, the couple registered their marriage in court on January 23.

Arshad and Maria got married on February 14, 1999. The two walked down the aisle in a church ceremony, followed by a traditional nikah.

The actor said that they registered their marriage for legal reasons, realising its importance when dealing with property matters and for the future.

The two registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Their kids couldn’t come because only witnesses were allowed.

