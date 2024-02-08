Article 370: A blend of action & politics

Jio Studios in collaboration with B62 Studios today released the gritty, action-packed trailer of Hindi film ‘Article 370’. Scheduled to release in cinemas on 23rd February 2024, the film features Yami Gautam in the lead role supported by the talented Priyamani promising audiences an adrenaline-fuelled experience. The trailer with a profound impact leaving the audience intrigued about the film’s subject.

However, a very conspicuous part being keeping the talented Priyamani at bay, she just appears in four fleeting frames atleast in this trailer. It appears that producer Aditya Dhar is proving to be a doting husband for Yami Gautam.

Article 370 not only promises a riveting cinematic experience but also marks the first collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios along with a milestone first for Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar, following their marriage, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating this dynamic duo’s creative synergy on the big screen after ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’.

Article 370 tells the story of an intelligence officer (played by Yami, who along with a PMO bureaucrat (Priyamani) tries to uncover the intricate chain of events, and the nexus of terrorism that leads to historic and unprecedented outcome of Article 370 being abolished from Kashmir.

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.