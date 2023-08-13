scorecardresearch
August 15 is extra special for Arti Singh: 'It is my dad's birthday'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh revealed that August 15, i.e. Independence Day means a lot to her and is an extra special day for her, as it is her father’s birthday.

Arti is currently seen as the main antagonist ‘Chandra Taiji’ in the show ‘Shravani’. Talking about the Independence Day, the 38-year-old actress said: “Independence Day means a lot to me, bringing back memories of when I was a child, and couldn’t wait for August 15. For me it’s not just about our country’s big day, but it’s also extra special because it’s my dad’s birthday!”

“If we’re not shooting, I’m totally planning to be part of the flag hoisting event in my society this year,” she added.

The show revolves around Shravani (played by Sonal Khilwani), a determined young woman with big dreams of becoming an eye specialist. Her aspirations are beautifully woven with the heartfelt wish to bring pride to her parents and turn their hopes into reality.

As the story fast-forwards by 12 years, the audience will get to see fresh challenges, new characters, and crucial decisions that will shape Shravani’s path ahead. Each twist and turn promises to paint a vibrant picture of her life’s course.

In this new chapter Shravani’s life continues to be a mix of dreams, obstacles, and surprises. Shravani navigates through life’s ups and downs and faces her cruel chandra taiji (Arti Singh) once again.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

On the work front Arti was seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

0
