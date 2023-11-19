Ayushmann Khurrana cheers for team India, catches last flight to Ahmedabad for WC final

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up to cheer for team India at the final match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is going to be held on Sunday. He took the last flight to Ahmedabad to witness the “grudge match.”

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ayushmann shared a picture wearing an Indian jersey from the airport and wrote: “Last flight to Ahmedabad. Who’s witnessing the finals?”

In another post, Ayushmann wrote: “Going to see the #IndVsAus #WorldCup2023 finals at the spectacular Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad with a lot of hope in my heart. I don’t think any Indian has forgotten 2003. So, this is a grudge match. Come on India let’s bring it home again boys! #bleedblue.”

Along with the post, Ayushmann shared a mirror selfie showing a blue jersey with ‘Ayush’ written on it, hanging on the mirror.

The ‘Article 15’ actor also dropped a video from Ahmedabad, in which he can be seen saying: “At 4 a.m. in the morning I am wearing Indian jersey supporting India.”

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in ‘An Action Hero’ and ‘Doctor G’.