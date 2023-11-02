B-Town wishes ‘King Khan’ on 58th birthday, says ‘there’s no one like you’

The ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday, and the celebrities have swamped social media with heartwarming wishes for him. SRK’s most cherished co-star Kajol shared a candid picture with the birthday boy, wherein both can be seen sharing a hearty laugh.

She captioned the post: “Wish u a Supercalifragilistic year ahead… I know it’s gonna be a good one! @iamsrk.”

Ajay Devgn dropped SRK’s snapshot from the song ‘Chaleya’ from the recently released movie ‘Jawan’. He captioned it: “Here’s to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy Birthday.”

Chawla shared clicks from their movie ‘Yes Boss’, and wrote: “500 trees for a friendship, that is beyond words ….. beyond time and sometimes beyond my understanding. Happy Birthday ShahRukh …!!! Lots of love Jay and Juhi.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of SRK, and wrote: “Happiest birthday King! May you shine the brightest always.”

Taapsee Pannu shared the first teaser of SRK starrer ‘Dunki’, and wrote: “Happy Birthday Sir @iamsrk .. Let the festivities begin…”

Sidharth Malhotra said: “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir! Keep shining. Big love and respect always.”

Kiara Advani wrote: “Happy Birthday King Lots and lots and lots of love.”

Farah Khan dropped throwback pictures with SRK, which also includes a cute glimpse of AbRam, and said: “Happy birthday @poojadadlani02 sharing birthday with @iamsrk… can’t believe you were just 23 during omShantiOm have the Best year both of you..”

Katrina Kaif said: “A phenomenon !!!… Happy birthday.”

Singer Kumar Sanu said: “Happy Birthday to the King of Bollywood @iamsrk May you always be happy and healthy, This is my prayer to God..”

Ananya Panday said: “Happy birthday @iamsik Best in every way – there’s no one like you.”

Rakul Preet Singh said: “Happpppy bdayyyyy OG king !! There is no one like you sir .. may you keep shining and spreading love like always . wishing you abundance of everything you desire”.

Saira Banu posted a heartfelt birthday wish for SRK on Instagram. In her message, Saira drew parallels between Shah Rukh and her late husband, Dilip Kumar, stating: “Dear Shahrukh, I have consistently expressed, and I will reiterate, that if my son were here, he would have looked just like you. Your profound admiration for Dilip Sahib and me was evident in all our encounters.”

“During one of these cherished meetings, you humbly sought my blessings and initiated this tradition of seeking blessings with the touch of my hand on your hair. I will forever cherish the memory of how in moments of utter grief, you were the first person to offer your comforting presence. May Allah always bestow his blessings upon you. Happy Birthday, Shahrukh,” she added.