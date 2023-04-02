scorecardresearch
Back to work: NTR Jr begins shooting for upcoming film, shares video

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) Tollywood actor NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project ‘NTR 30’, directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut.

In a video shared on Twitter, the actor offered a brief glimpse of him arriving on the ‘NTR 30’ sets and chatting with his director. The actor captioned the video with the words: “Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!”

The video begins with the actor voicing the words: “Aa Raha Hoon Main (I am coming).”

‘NTR 30’ is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva set in the forgotten coastal parts of India. It will see the coming together of top technicians from the industry.

The film is being produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

Bundesliga: Bayern stun Dortmund 4-2 to recapture Bundesliga top spot
Taraji P. Henson will be seen in a guest role in 'Abbott Elementary'
