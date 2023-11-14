scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Badshah hilariously breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur

Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash went viral leading to Badshah and Mrunal Thakur’s dating rumours, the rapper on Tuesday morning broke silence with a hilarious message on social media.

By Agency News Desk
Badshah hilariously breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur
Badshah hilariously breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur - pic courtesy news agency

After a video of them holding hands at actress Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash went viral leading to Badshah and Mrunal Thakur’s dating rumours, the rapper on Tuesday morning broke silence with a hilarious message on social media.

It all started with a video from Shilpa’s Diwali event that went viral, the rapper and the actress were seen holding each other’s hands while leaving the party, leading to rumours that they might be dating.

The rapper reacted to the rumours by sharing a note on Instagram stories.

Without divulging much, Badshah wrote: “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai” followed by laughing emojis.

A week ago, a rumour about Mrunal all set to marry a Telugu boy went viral.

However, the actress later dismissed such claims.

On the work front, Mrunal, whose latest release is ‘Pippa’, will next be seen in ‘Hi Nanna’.

| Mrunal Thakur
Badshah hilariously breaks silence on dating rumours with mrunal thakur
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US