Badshah hilariously breaks silence on dating rumours with mrunal thakur

After a video of them holding hands at actress Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash went viral leading to Badshah and Mrunal Thakur’s dating rumours, the rapper on Tuesday morning broke silence with a hilarious message on social media.

It all started with a video from Shilpa’s Diwali event that went viral, the rapper and the actress were seen holding each other’s hands while leaving the party, leading to rumours that they might be dating.

The rapper reacted to the rumours by sharing a note on Instagram stories.

Without divulging much, Badshah wrote: “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai” followed by laughing emojis.

A week ago, a rumour about Mrunal all set to marry a Telugu boy went viral.

However, the actress later dismissed such claims.

On the work front, Mrunal, whose latest release is ‘Pippa’, will next be seen in ‘Hi Nanna’.