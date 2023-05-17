scorecardresearch
Best-selling author Amish Tripathi gets married in London

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Months after he announced his engagement, Amish Tripathi, better known as Amish, the writer of Hindu mythology-based bestsellers, has tweeted that he has finally tied the knot.

Continuing to identify his wife as just Shivani, and not disclosing more for sake of her and her child’s privacy, Amish said in his tweet: “A moment comes in life when its beauty is in its simplicity. And more importantly, the wonderful woman you share the moment with.

“At a simple registration ceremony in London yesterday [Monday, May 15], with the blessings of Lord Shiva and our parents, and the love of our respective children, siblings, and siblings-in-law, Shivani and I tied the knot. We are now husband and wife.”

Amish is in London, where he met his wife, as the Director of The Nehru Centre. His first wife, Preeti Vyas, is the CEO and President of Amar Chitra Katha, publishers of the knowledge-based comic books started by Anant Pai.

Amish’s marriage announcement comes months after he tweeted about ‘War of Lanka’, his fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series.

–IANS

srb/

