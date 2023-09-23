Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal reach Udaipur for Ragneeti wedding

The excitement for one of the biggest weddings this year Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha, is reaching a fever pitch as after Member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora and MP Sanjay Singh, two more ministers have arrived in Udaipur to mark the celebrations of the union of the actress and the politician.

This time it’s the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, who landed in Udaipur to grace the wedding festivities.

Both Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal belong to the Aam Aadmi Party of which Raghav is a member.

While Kejriwal was seen wearing a blue shirt paired with black pants in the video, Bhagwant Mann was seen wearing a white kurta pajama paired with grey jacket and yellow turban.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti’s wedding festivities began with a mehendi function in Udaipur on Friday. The couple will host a chooda ceremony, followed by haldi and sangeet. The wedding will take place on Sunday, according to pictures of the invitation of the wedding card that went viral.

Earlier, Member Of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora from Raghav’s Aam Admi Party was seen deboarding at the venue along with his wife. While Sanjeev was seen in a grey ethnic wear, his wife donned a salwar kurta with floral prints. Sanjeev is the same MP who first congratulated Raghav and Parineeti on social media ahead of the pair’s engagement in May, this year.

In addition, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh also reached Udaipur with his wife to attend the wedding ceremony of party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra. He will be a part of the baaraat on Sunday.