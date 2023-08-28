scorecardresearch
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will take some time as Anees Bazmee is 'still writing it'

By Agency News Desk

Director Anees Bazmee’s last film as a director ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was loved by the audience and now his fans are waiting for the third part but the director said that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will take time as they are still writing it.

Anees Bazmee has given some amazing films like ‘Welcome’, ‘Ready’ and ‘Singh is Kinng’. The director is now presenting Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film titled ‘Section 108’ the teaser of which was unveiled recently in Mumbai. At the teaser launch, Anees Bazmee spoke about the film, working with Nawaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Everybody is anxiously waiting for the third part of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. The first two parts entertained the audience so much that the excitement for the third part is very high.

Talking about ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, he said: “‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will take time. We are still in the writing process so can’t say when it will be released.”

Talking about the film ‘Section 108’, he said: “It is a very beautifully written film. I loved the story of the film so much and that is the reason I got associated with the film. It is a very gripping and interesting story. Nawazuddin is a very fantastic actor and I love his work. So I am happy to be working with him.”

‘Section 108’ is directed by Rashik Khan. It is a suspense drama featuring Nawzuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. The film is presented by Anees Bazmee.

Agency News Desk
