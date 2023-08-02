scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bhuvan Bam is 'overwhelmed with joy' as BB Ki Vines clocks 9 years

By Agency News Desk

One of India’s biggest YouTubers, and actor Bhuvan Bam is celebrating 8 years of BB Ki Vines. The YouTube channel, which was launched in 2015 made the most of the 4G revolution in India as it reached a greater audience due to the expansion of the 4G spectrum.

BB Ki Vines is known for its hilarious content in which all characters are played by Bhuvan himself. With his impeccable wit and relatable humour Bhuvan has achieved unparalleled success in the realm of online content creation and has collaborated with the likes of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

As the journey of BB Ki Vines marks its 8th anniversary, Bhuvan celebrates this milestone with gratitude towards his devoted community, whom he fondly refers to as his “family.”

Talking about the same, Bhuvan expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed with joy as BB Ki Vines completes 8 incredible years. It feels like just yesterday when I started this journey, and the love I have received from my community and everyone who has been part of this has been truly humbling.”

Moreover, 2023 proves to be a year of dual celebration for Bhuvan Bam, as he transitioned from being an online sensation to an accomplished actor with his OTT series, ‘Taaza Khabar’.

He further mentioned: “The success of ‘Taaza Khabar’ has been a dream come true for me as an actor. I couldn’t have asked for a better celebration than witnessing my work being appreciated and cherished by millions. We embarked on this show knowing we had a solid show in hand, but the response post release exceeded all our expectations. This year truly marks a gratifying time in my career with two incredible feats being achieved back to back.”

‘Taaza Khabar’ resonated with the audience at large as it is one of the most watched streaming shows of 2023.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Docu-series on AP Dhillon's journey in music announced
Next article
Anurag Thakur becomes first person to register for Delhi Half Marathon 2023
This May Also Interest You
News

Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine

Technology

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

News

Madonna gets special shoutout from Beyonce at Renaissance Tour concert

News

Angus Cloud had completed filming for three projects prior to his untimely death

News

Debutant Prem on Vidyut Jammwal: He is the OG commando

News

'Heartbreaking', say Bollywood celebs on demise of art director Nitin Desai

News

Emma Corrin to play a mysterious villainous role in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Hollywood gets snubbed by Saudi Arabia as local language movies dominate markets in KSA

News

Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ to feature vintage muscle car reflecting hero’s arc

News

Sinead O’Connor had tweeted about desire to end her life

Technology

Porter rejigs top leadership as it sets new logistics goals

News

Joaquin Phoenix slaps Vanessa Kirby in shocking unscripted moment for 'Napoleon'

News

Badshah on IGT's 'Faith in Action': Expect nothing less than excellence from people of Nagaland

News

Adah Sharma hospitalised due to food allergy

Technology

Paid Twitter users can now hide their Blue checkmarks

Technology

Oracle to modernise India's edtech platform 'DIKSHA'

News

'Star Wars' icon Billy Dee Williams to release autobiography detailing his 8-decade long career

News

Jamie Foxx says he 'would not be here' without sister Deidra, in b'day message

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US