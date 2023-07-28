scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

Bhuvan Bam, is set to lend his voice to an upcoming international animated series made for kids.

By Agency News Desk
Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series
Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

Bhuvan Bam, one of India’s biggest content creators and YouTubers, is set to lend his voice to an upcoming international animated series made for kids.

The yet-to-be-titled animated series is scheduled to stream at the end of this year on a digital platform.

A source close to the development shared, “Bhuvan has been spending time at the recording studio for the last 3 weeks. He worked with a voice coach ahead of recording. He’s known for embodying different roles and characters right from the start when he started with content on YouTube. This is his space and something he excels in. The show came to Bhuvan and because it connects with a huge young audience base, it was an instant yes for him.”

For the same, he has trained with a voice coach to hone his voice skills in order to fit the part perfectly.

Bhuvan has been leaving speculations on social media with stories of him dubbing from the said series and has been spending time at the studio for the past few weeks. The show is a fun filled animated drama series targeted towards young kids and teenagers.

Earlier, this year, Bhuvan was seen in the streaming show ‘Taaza Khabar’. The show has become one of the most viewed shows of the year

Bhuvan started his internet career in uploading a video in which he lampooned a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions regarding the death of her son due to the Kashmir floods. The video went viral in Pakistan, inspiring Bam to create his own YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines in June 2015.

Bhuvan’s YouTube videos depict the life of an urban teenager, and his whimsical conversations with his friends and family – all played by Bam himself.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
DC superheroes to lock horns with monster legends in ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League’
Next article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

Sports

UTT Season 4: Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers face off in first semifinal

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’

News

DC superheroes to lock horns with monster legends in ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League’

News

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series

Technology

SpaceX's back-to-back rocket launch aimed to break 56-yr record, but failed

News

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ writer blasts Tom Cruise, calls him ‘egocentric control freak'

Technology

Health data of over 8 mn people accessed by MOVEit hackers: US govt contractor

Technology

LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach': Report

News

Cardi B rubbishes rumour that public feud with Offset was promotional stunt for new single 'Jealousy'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina

News

For Simu Liu, fellow Ken from ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling is 'the best human in every way'

Sports

You have to sit outside because of situation: Kuldeep Yadav on irregular selection despite performing well

News

Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ 'perfect representation of India'

News

Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

Intel plans to integrate AI across all platforms it builds

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the season; Satwik-Chirag crash out

Technology

Postpartum depression pill safe & effective: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US