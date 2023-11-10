scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: It’s Abhishek Kumar vs Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande vs Mannara Chopra & Tehelka vs Samarth Jurel

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, who seemed to be developing feelings for each other, are now bickering away.

In ‘Bigg Bss 17’, the relationships between contestants are in a constant state of flux. Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, who seemed to be developing feelings for each other, are now bickering away. It all starts with Abhishek claiming that she faked having a soft corner for him for a hamper few days ago.

Unlucky on the love front, Abhishek is stunned that someone would lie for a hamper and play with his feelings. An obstinate Khanzaadi doesn’t deny Abhishek’s claim making him angry as he feels his heart is broken.

The spat between Abhishek and Khanzaadi sparks another one between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. After Mannara labels Khanzaadi fake, Ankita cautions Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Anurag Dobhal to not take her seriously because she often maligns women.

She further says that Mannara is not trustworthy and might gossip about other contestants to Khanzaadi just as she’s gossiping about Khanzaadi to Isha, Anurag and Samarth. Mannara retaliates by mockingly greeting her namaste and Ankita brings Munawar into the conversation.

Tehelka and Samarth Jurel are not getting along in the makaan of Dum. Tehelka is miffed with Samarth for tattling away a few secrets of the makaan of Dum. This results in an explosive showdown between the two.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ airs on Colors and JioCinema.

