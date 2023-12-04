'Bigg Boss 17': Housemates go on an unusual coffee date on nomination task

In the upcoming episode ‘Bigg Boss 17’, housemates will be going on an unusual coffee date, which will decide their fate if they will stay or get nominated for eviction. The voice of Bigg Boss points out that the entire mohalla is stuck in a loop and he’s about to shatter it. He declares a complete shutdown of the makaans of Dil, Dimaag and Dum. It’s time for all the housemates to relocate and bunk down in the chowk, along with Abhishek Kumar. It seems the game just turned real, and as the news sinks in, chaos erupts in the house.

Contestants, now deprived of the comfort of their private spaces, scramble in panic to ensure that their personal belongings and secret stashes of ration are brought to the chowk.

The chowk that echoes with strategy planning and clandestine conversations, is now transforming into a makeshift bedroom for the housemates.

This week, ‘Bigg Boss’ prepares a twist — a rendezvous in the Bigg Boss Coffee Shop. All the contestants are ushered into this chic, faux cafe within the confines of the house. However, this is no ordinary coffee date.

Here’s the kicker each contestant has a cup of coffee in hand, but it’s not for sipping. It’s ammunition for their nomination. The rules for each housemate is to throw the coffee straight into the face of the contestant they wish to nominate for eviction.

It’s a game of strategy, revenge, and survival in this caffeinated battleground.

The reasons for nomination range from having a weak game, lack of involvement in the house, failing to keep one’s aggression in check, poking one’s nose in every spat and soured relationships.

Sparking a storm of accusations and emotions, each splash of coffee becomes a statement, a moment that could change the trajectory of the game and relationships within the house.