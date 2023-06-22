scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, contestants are given an interesting task of face reading. Housemate Bebika Dhurve’s task is all about face reading of four contestants — Abhishek Malhan, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

The task aims to release the jail contestants, namely Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika. Each contestant will have a unique challenge to face, and the contestant to complete it successfully will be released from jail.

Regarding Abhishek, Bebika shares her analysis, stating that he possesses a generous and kind-hearted nature.

However, she also pointed out that he tends to display a two-faced personality and she doesn’t know which side to slap first.

Commenting on Abhishek’s profession, Bebika says he is creative but steals others’ content.

Moving on to Manisha, Bebika describes her as an emotional and easy-going person, someone who radiates happiness. However, she adds that Manisha sometimes puts on a facade of sweetness, hinting at a certain level of pretense.

When it comes to Pooja Bhatt, Bebika expresses her admiration, considering her to be a pure and genuine soul within the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house.

She comments further that she gets attached to people easily.

Lastly, Bebika assesses Jia Shankar, acknowledging her inclination towards jealousy and constant attention-seeking behaviour. Despite this, she appreciates Jia’s dressing sense.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

dc/prw/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'
Next article
Bollywood and the nickname culture in India
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

Sports

Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan passes away at 87

News

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

News

With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US