Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Biggest Oscar-nominated films will be showcased at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

By News Bureau

Biggest Oscar-nominated films will be showcased at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest by PVR Cinemas.

Every year the Academy Awards celebrate films for their outstanding achievement, honouring the best and brightest, across various categories every year.

Scheduled from February 17-23, the first phase of PVR Oscar Film Festival will offer a unique opportunity for cinema lovers to enjoy their favourite Oscar-awarded movies come alive on the big screen.

To add to the fervour, PVR is also introducing ‘Oscars Festival Pass’ for patrons to enjoy all these movies at an unbelievable price of INR 699. The pass can be purchased from the PVR Website or PVR Mobile App.

The festival will screen 11 Oscar-nominated films across 30 cinemas in 18 cities namely, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rourkela.

The 11 films that would be screened as part of the multi-city film festival includes ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Fablemans’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘The Whale’, ‘Batman’, ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ and ‘Mrs Harris goes to Paris’. These films represent some of the finest achievements in filmmaking. From gripping dramas to heart-warming tales, there’s something for everyone.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited, said: “Every year it has been the constant endeavour of PVR Cinemas to bring Indian audiences closer to globally acclaimed movies from the Academy Award nominees. Keeping up with our promise, we are delighted to announce a week of celebration for movie patrons in India.”

“As we look forward to another successful edition, the intent is to showcase the best cinema from across the world across different genres to entertain our discerning audiences and match the thrill and excitement of Oscars.”

