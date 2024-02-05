Bobby Deol looks suave in leather jacket, brother Sunny showers love

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Fans were treated to a visual delight as actor Bobby Deol shared fresh captures from his recent photoshoot, and it has garnered heartwarming admiration from his brother Sunny Deol.

Bobby, who enjoys 3.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures, wherein he can be seen wearing a tan coloured leather jacket. He is sporting a beard and tied his hair in a bun.

In the captivating snapshots, the ‘Soldier’ fame, exudes charisma, dressed impeccably and radiating a sense of suave elegance, the actor effortlessly captures attention with his poised demeanour.

The subtle yet powerful expression on his face adds an intriguing depth to the photos.

The post is captioned: “Last glance and ready to go.”

His brother Sunny Deol dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section. Vikrant Massey posted fire emojis.

On the professional front, Bobby was last seen in the action drama ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna play pivotal roles.

Bobby next has ‘Kanguva’, and ‘NBK 109’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

sp/kvd