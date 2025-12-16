‘Border 2’ Teaser Sparks Patriotic Fervour

The makers of Border 2—T-Series and JP Films—have unveiled the film’s much-anticipated teaser on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, marking the anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The timing of the release underscores the film’s patriotic theme and its tribute to the courage of Indian soldiers.

Soon after the teaser was released, social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, with viewers widely describing the film as a “blockbuster in the making.” Sunny Deol’s commanding presence drew particular attention, especially his dialogue, “Aawaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?”, which quickly went viral. Audiences also praised the performances of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with many calling them among the strongest of their careers. The teaser’s high-intensity war sequences were highlighted for evoking a sense of pride and patriotism.

Online reactions reflected the scale of excitement, with comments ranging from predictions of massive box office success to praise for the film’s emotional impact. Several viewers described the teaser as “goosebump-inducing,” while others noted that the actors appeared to have fully embodied the spirit, sacrifice and resolve of Indian soldiers.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Continuing the legacy of the original Border, the sequel aims to celebrate the heroism and indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces through a large-scale cinematic experience. Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.