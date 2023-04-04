scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Brahmastra 2' in 2026, 'Brahmastra 3' in 2027: Ayan Mukerji announces timeline

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) After ‘Brahasmtra Part 1: Shiva’ had a successful run at the box-office, its filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has now announced the timeline for ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’ and ‘Brahmastra Part 3′, which is scheduled to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively.’

Ayan took to Instagram, where he made the announcement along with a post he penned.

He wrote: “The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of BrahmAstra Two and Three!”

He shared the second and third installment will be made together.

“And…have decided that we are going to make the two films… Together!

Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!”

He had another “piece of news to share…”

Without divulging much, he said: “The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently – a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!!

Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me – Indian Cinema!”

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmastra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant will come to stadium to watch Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans match, confirms DDCA director
Next article
Google introduces new travel features in Search
This May Also Interest You
Technology

BYJU's all set to raise $500-$700 mn led by top VC firms

Technology

Google introduces new travel features in Search

Sports

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant will come to stadium to watch Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans match, confirms DDCA director

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan doctors' Maha rally today against Right to Health Bill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her figure in gold dress at Citadel promotions

News

'Harry Potter' TV series inching closer to reality with author JK Rowling in talks to produce

News

'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning

News

Jimin's 'Like Crazy' tops singles chart, becoming his first No. 1 outside BTS

Sports

Brazil defender Arthur joins Bayer Leverkusen

Technology

Twitter's publisher-focused alternative 'Post' now open for public

Technology

ISRO's reusable rocket mission boosts indigenous tech

Sports

Starc, Zampa will be crucial for Australia's success in 2023 ODI World Cup, feels Ponting

Technology

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles

Technology

Spotify shuts its live audio app 'Spotify Live'

Technology

Apple laying off small number of people in corporate roles: Report

Sports

Mexico's FC Juarez sack Argentine manager Cristante

Technology

BYJU'S hires Ajay Goel as CFO amid myriad of problems

Sports

Former World No.1 Muguruza to miss clay and grass swings

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US