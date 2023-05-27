scorecardresearch
Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears met up with her estranged mother Lynne Spears recently and has since said she feels “blessed” by the opportunity to reconcile with her.

There has been tension with the family for some time, particularly in relation to the conservatorship that Britney, 41, had been under for more than a decade until last year, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Lynne, 68 — who’s expressed interest in reconnecting with her eldest daughter in the past — was spotted in Los Angeles this week and reportedly visited Britney’s home in the area.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Britney has since posted about meeting up with her mother on Instagram, taking to the platform to write about it alongside a photo of her younger self.

Britney wrote in the caption of her post: “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!”

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right. I love you so much,” she continued.

She concluded the post by hinting at future interactions, with her writing: “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years. Let’s go shopping afterwards.”

