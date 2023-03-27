scorecardresearch
Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) TV actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who are seen playing the role of DCP Virat Chavan and Paakhi in the show, ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, celebrated the completion of 800 episodes of their show.

Recalling the journey, they shared their working experience with the entire team of the fictional drama.

Neil said: “I am feeling very grateful and humbled about our show reaching a milestone of 800 episodes. It’s a celebration of hard work. There’s still a very long way to go and this is very encouraging. My team and I are going to work even harder to make sure we keep seeing such milestones.”

The show is going through several twist and the story that started with three lead characters Sai Joshi, played by Ayesha Singh, Paakhi, portrayed by Aishwarya, and Virat, played by Neil, has been through several twists and now with the entry of Harshad Arora as Satya Adhikari in the life of Sai has brought a new turn in the entire story.

Sharing her excitement, Aishwarya said: “It feels like we are shooting our first episode and now it’s 800, never ever imagined that I could be part of a successful show which has given me a lot, be it in reel or real life which become a turning point in my career. It has been a great journey, I have learnt a lot as an actor and am still learning. ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and Pakhi will remain with me forever, always will be close to my heart, I really feel blessed and yes hearty congratulations to all our fandoms too.”

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/prw/uk/

