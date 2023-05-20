scorecardresearch
Cate Blanchett goes barefoot to show solidarity for Iran

By Agency News Desk

Cannes, May 20 (IANS) Cate Blanchett kicked off her stilettos on Friday night (local time) as she took the stage at the Cannes Film Festival party hosted by Variety and the Golden Globes, reports ‘Variety’.

Because this is Cannes, where women are mandated to wear heels on the red carpet, shoes have become a political symbol on the French Riviera.

And indeed, in this case, as ‘Variety’ reports, Blanchett went barefoot to make a statement: to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran.

The A-list actor, on hand to present ‘Holy Spider’ star Zahra Amir Ebrahim with a breakthrough artiste’s award, grabbed the trophy and joked: “This is to stab everyone who stands in the way of women’s rights. Up the vajayjay!” ‘Vajayjay’, incidentally, is the jocular expression for ‘vagina’.

In her remarks, an emotional Ebrahimi called attention to her home country Iran, which is “executing innocent people”.

She said, and ‘Variety’ reports: “I always thought being an actress was a paradox: serving the emotions of your own and being a flag or mirror or light. This award celebrates this paradox.”

Along with Ebrahimi, ‘May December’ actor Charles Melton, ‘Black Flies’ star Tye Sheridan and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ breakout Shaunette Renee Wilson were also honored at the gathering — a first-time Cannes collaboration with Variety and the Golden Globes that celebrated breakthrough actors.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
