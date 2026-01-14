CBFC Asks Rahu Ketu Makers To Cut ‘Kantara’ Scream, Gets Green Light

The upcoming Hindi comedy Rahu Ketu, featuring an ensemble cast led by Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, has officially received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is all set to hit theatres on Friday, January 16, and while it has cleared certification, the approval has come with several mandated modifications that the makers were asked to implement prior to release.

According to certification details, the CBFC instructed the filmmakers to edit or tone down visuals depicting drug sniffing and snorting. In addition to this, one of the film’s dialogues was replaced, and a scene showing a middle finger gesture was altered to display a pinky finger instead. The board also directed the removal of all alcohol brand names from the film. Among the most notable changes, the CBFC asked the makers to replace the well-known “voom” scream from the film Kantara, citing certification guidelines.

Despite these edits, Rahu Ketu has retained its core comedic essence. The film is described as a light-hearted comedy that uniquely blends astrology with humour, offering a quirky take on belief systems, fate, and the everyday chaos of life. By weaving celestial concepts into relatable situations, the movie aims to deliver entertainment that is both amusing and thought-provoking.

Backed by BLive Production and Zee Studios, Rahu Ketu boasts a strong supporting cast that includes Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Sumit Gulati. Together, the cast promises a lively cinematic experience filled with eccentric characters and situational comedy.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers shared the trailer on Instagram with a playful caption that hints at the film’s mythical undertones: “Ek kahani, sadiyon purani. Kahani ke do kirdaar, aadhe rakshas, aadhe devata samajhdaar!” The line suggests a story rooted in ancient ideas but presented through a modern, humorous lens.

Set against the backdrop of everyday struggles and societal chaos, Rahu Ketu marks the reunion of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma after their immensely popular collaboration in the Fukrey franchise. The duo’s on-screen chemistry has been one of the highlights of those films, and fans have been eagerly anticipating their return together.

In a conversation with ANI, Pulkit Samrat spoke about the similarities audiences might find between Rahu Ketu and Fukrey. “This film captures everything audiences loved about Fukrey. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films,” Pulkit said, expressing confidence that fans will enjoy the familiar energy.

Varun Sharma echoed similar sentiments, assuring viewers that the spirit of Fukrey lives on in Rahu Ketu, even though the setting and characters are entirely new. “Just like Fukrey 1, 2, and 3, this film offers the same spirit, but in a completely new world with new characters and a fresh set of actors. Pulkit and I remain the common thread,” Varun shared.

He further emphasised the importance of watching comedies in theatres. “Comedy is a genre that truly comes alive on the big screen—when people sit together, laugh together, and share that joy, the emotion is unmatched. We’re bringing you a highly entertaining and fun way to begin 2026. So come experience it in theatres from 16th January,” he added.

With its blend of humour, astrology, and familiar comic chemistry, Rahu Ketu is positioning itself as a promising entertainer for audiences looking to start the year with laughter.