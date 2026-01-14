The teaser of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has found itself at the centre of controversy, sparking widespread debate and criticism over a graphic sequence featured in the promotional video. The teaser includes an explicit scene involving Yash and a woman inside a car parked outside a cemetery, which has drawn strong objections from several quarters for its alleged obscenity and cultural insensitivity.

Since the teaser’s release, public attention has been sharply focused on the identity of the woman seen alongside Yash in the controversial scene. Initial reports speculated that the actor was Natalie Burn, leading to confusion and online discussion. However, director Geetu Mohandas later stepped in to clarify the matter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of the woman and officially introduced her as Brazilian model and actor Beatriz Taufenbach. “This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach,” Geetu wrote, putting an end to the speculation surrounding the actor’s identity.

Amid the growing backlash over the teaser, Beatriz Taufenbach appears to have deactivated her Instagram account. Users searching for her profile now encounter a message stating, “Profile isn’t available,” fuelling further curiosity and discussion online. While there has been no official statement from Beatriz regarding her decision, the timing of the deactivation has led many to link it directly to the controversy surrounding the teaser.

Who Is Beatriz Taufenbach And Why Is She Trending? 2

The criticism against Toxic intensified on Monday when leaders from the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). The complaint raised serious objections to what they described as obscene and explicit content in the teaser and demanded its removal from the public domain.

In a letter submitted to the commission, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan stated that the teaser’s content was harmful to society, particularly women and children. She alleged that the scenes degraded the dignity of women and insulted Kannada culture. The letter further criticised the makers for releasing such content publicly without any age-related warning or restrictions. Following the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging it to take “appropriate action” regarding the matter.

Adding to the pressure on the film’s makers, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has also lodged a formal complaint with the CBFC. His complaint objected to what he described as “obscene, sexually explicit, and morally offensive scenes” in the teaser. He called for strict scrutiny of the promotional material and necessary corrective measures. As of now, the makers of Toxic have not issued any official response to the complaints or the controversy.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, with Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The project marks one of Yash’s most ambitious ventures since his blockbuster success with the KGF franchise.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Despite the ongoing controversy, Toxic remains scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. Notably, it is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar.

As debates around creative freedom, censorship, and cultural responsibility continue to intensify, all eyes are now on the CBFC and the film’s makers to see how the situation unfolds in the coming days.