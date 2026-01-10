Yash’s Steamy Toxic Teaser Sparks Buzz: Meet the Actress Behind the Viral Cemetery Scene

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is steadily building massive anticipation, and with every new reveal, fans are digging deeper into its intriguing world. After unveiling striking first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa on Yash’s 40th birthday, the makers recently dropped a teaser introducing Yash’s character, Raya. While the teaser showcased a never-before-seen avatar of the superstar, it was one particular moment that truly set the internet buzzing.

A steamy car sequence set in a cemetery, featuring Yash alongside a mysterious woman, instantly sparked curiosity. Social media was flooded with speculation about the actress’s identity, with many believing it to be Ukrainian-born American actress Natalie Burn. However, director Geetu Mohandas has now officially put all rumours to rest.

Taking to Instagram, Geetu Mohandas shared a picture of the woman from the teaser and captioned it, “This beauty is my cemetery girl,” tagging actress Beatriz Taufenbach and adding a heart emoji. With that single post, the filmmaker confirmed that Beatriz—not Natalie Burn—is the actress seen romancing Yash in the viral clip.

Not much has been revealed about Beatriz Taufenbach’s role in the film, adding to the intrigue. Whether her character plays a pivotal part in the narrative or is limited to a symbolic appearance remains a mystery for now. Interestingly, prior reports had linked Natalie Burn to the project, fueling confusion among fans. Burn, whose birth name is Natalia Guslista, is a Ukrainian-born American actress, model, screenwriter, and producer known for films like The Expendables 3, Mechanic: Resurrection, Acceleration, and Fortress: Sniper’s Eye. She is also the CEO of 7Heaven Productions and enjoys a strong social media following.

Despite the speculation, the spotlight has now firmly shifted to Beatriz Taufenbach, whose brief yet bold appearance has already made a strong impact. Fans are eager to know more about her character and its connection to Raya’s dark and complex world.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period action thriller set against the backdrop of 1980s Goa and revolves around power struggles, ambition, and moral decay. The ensemble cast includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D’Silva, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and Tovino Thomas.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for a global theatrical release on March 19, 2026.