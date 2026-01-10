The Raja Saab Review Roundup: Prabhas’ Horror Comedy Gets Mixed Reviews, But Box Office Says Otherwise

Prabhas’ long-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab finally arrived in cinema halls on Friday, just in time for the Sankranthi festive weekend. Directed by Maruthi, the film marks the Rebel Star’s return to the big screen after a gap, and expectations were sky-high well before its release. Backed by extensive promotions and strong pre-release buzz, The Raja Saab opened to packed theatres despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics.

The film’s release generated significant excitement among fans, many of whom flocked to cinemas on the first day to witness Prabhas in a new genre. While critical response has been mixed to poor, audience turnout on Day 1 remained impressive, highlighting the actor’s enduring box office appeal. Strong advance bookings played a key role in boosting the film’s opening numbers, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions where Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following.

On its opening day, The Raja Saab reportedly earned Rs 45 crore at the box office. When combined with its pre-release business, the film’s total collection now stands at approximately Rs 54.15 crore. While these numbers do not place the film among Prabhas’ biggest Day 1 openers, they are still considered solid for a horror-comedy, a genre that traditionally sees more moderate openings compared to large-scale action spectacles. The figures underline the star’s ability to draw audiences to theatres regardless of genre or early reviews.

Industry observers note that the festive Sankranthi weekend could work in the film’s favour, giving it a chance to sustain momentum over the next few days. Family audiences and holiday crowds may help cushion the impact of negative word-of-mouth, at least in the short term. The real test, however, will be how well the film holds up through the weekend and into the following week.

The Raja Saab boasts a strong ensemble cast alongside Prabhas. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role that forms the emotional backbone of the story. His presence added to the curiosity surrounding the film, with audiences eager to see him in a character that blends sentiment with mystery. The supporting cast also includes Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, all of whom play important roles in the narrative.

The film’s storyline centres on a man known as Raja Saab, who lives with his grandmother in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh. His grandmother, Ganga Devi, suffers from Alzheimer’s and is deeply attached to memories of her husband, Kanakaraja, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. Ganga Devi firmly believes that her husband is still alive and away on a mission, holding on to hope despite the passage of time.

When Raja Saab encounters a man who closely resembles his grandfather, he becomes determined to reunite the elderly couple. What begins as an emotional journey soon takes unexpected turns, as supernatural elements enter the narrative. The film blends comedy, sentiment and horror, attempting to strike a balance between light-hearted moments and eerie twists. However, critics have pointed out inconsistencies in the screenplay and tonal shifts, which have impacted the overall reception.

Despite the criticism, the makers have already announced a sequel, signalling their confidence in the franchise’s potential. The decision suggests that the producers are banking on the film’s box office performance and Prabhas’ star power to build a larger universe around The Raja Saab. The announcement has sparked curiosity among fans, even as debates about the film’s quality continue online.

For Prabhas, The Raja Saab represents an experimental step, showcasing him in a genre that is relatively new territory for him. While the opening-day numbers reaffirm his box office pull, the coming days will determine whether the film can convert its initial curiosity into sustained success. With the festive weekend still underway, trade analysts and fans alike are closely watching to see if The Raja Saab can overcome mixed word-of-mouth and emerge as a profitable venture.