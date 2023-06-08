scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Censor Board gives Adipurush a ‘U-Certificate’- making It a HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day.

By Pooja Tiwari
Adipurush
Adipurush

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day. In fact, seeing the love Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush is getting testifies the fact that the film has made a special place in every Indian’s heart. Now with receiving U-Certificate from censor board, the film becomes HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH!

Going by trailer and the songs, one can easily say that the Prabhas and Kriti starrer is not just made for mere entertainment. It is also a beautiful way to enlighten and inform the younger generations about a very important aspect of Indian mythology. Om Raut’s directorial doesn’t only showcase visual grandeur but also brings out the rich story highlighting the crux of Indian heritage, the roots of love, loyalty, and devotion, it has so many underlying messages that are sure to leave people inspired.

Now that the film is officially certified as belonging to every Bhartiya, it is truly going to be a celebration of Prabhu Ram’s divinity.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

| Censor Board
Censor board gives adipurush a ‘u-certificate’- making it a har bhartiya ki adipurush
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled
Next article
NASA's Sun touching probe finds source of solar wind
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolls out new features to Meet's picture-in-picture mode in Chrome

Technology

NASA's Sun touching probe finds source of solar wind

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Technology

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet™ AI, the World’s first UL verified AI powered cordless stick vacuum

News

'I Love You' fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Technology

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now: Sam Altman

News

Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Sports

French Open: 'Hasn't even been tested, she found her A game,' Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

News

'Adipurush' director kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, criticised

Sports

Hockey: India go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands in men's FIH Pro League

Technology

Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

Sports

German club Moenchengladbach heading for new shores with former Leverkusen coach Seoane

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US