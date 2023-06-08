Censor board gives adipurush a ‘u-certificate’- making it a har bhartiya ki adipurush

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day. In fact, seeing the love Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush is getting testifies the fact that the film has made a special place in every Indian’s heart. Now with receiving U-Certificate from censor board, the film becomes HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH!

Going by trailer and the songs, one can easily say that the Prabhas and Kriti starrer is not just made for mere entertainment. It is also a beautiful way to enlighten and inform the younger generations about a very important aspect of Indian mythology. Om Raut’s directorial doesn’t only showcase visual grandeur but also brings out the rich story highlighting the crux of Indian heritage, the roots of love, loyalty, and devotion, it has so many underlying messages that are sure to leave people inspired.

Now that the film is officially certified as belonging to every Bhartiya, it is truly going to be a celebration of Prabhu Ram’s divinity.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.