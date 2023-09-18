Chahatt Khanna to bring in Lord Ganpati to her brand new abode

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who is waiting for the release of her upcoming film ‘Yaatris’ is having double celebrations this year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress has shifted to her new abode just in time for the festival.

Her luxurious 4-BHK house boasts of a balcony garden, newly acquired furniture, wardrobes, a revamped bedroom, and exquisite interior decor.

Expressing her excitement, Chahatt Khanna said: “I’ve had this plan to shift to my new home for a while. It’s a spacious and elegant 4-BHK house that I’ve decorated with care, from the new furniture to the interior decor”

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Chahatt is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in her new abode. She shared: “The goal was to expedite the shifting process so that we could focus on decorating for Ganpati and welcome our beloved Bappa to bless our new home and bring prosperity. It’s my second year celebrating Ganpati, and I’m both thrilled and a little exhausted.”

Meanwhile, her film ‘Yaatris’, which also stars Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Jamie Lever, is set to release next month. The actor also shared that after Ganpati, she will be fully immersed in my work commitments, followed by the promotions and the release of ‘Yaatris’.

Chahatt Khanna’s journey reflects the balance of personal joy and professional success, and her dedication to both aspects of her life shines through as she welcomes Lord Ganpati to her new home and eagerly awaits the release of ‘Yaatris.’ It’s a double whammy of happiness for the actress.