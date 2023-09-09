scorecardresearch
Chaitanya Chaudhary to be Shilpa Shetty’s husband

Actor Chaitanya Chaudhary  is set to make a return to the screen with his role as Shilpa Shetty's husband in the film 'Sukhee'.

By Agency News Desk
Reflecting on his comeback, Chaitanya expressed: “I want to portray roles and characters that are meaningful and innovative. Acting is not just a job for me; it’s a love, a passion. I entered this profession to explore the depth of my craft, and playing similar roles was restricting me from taking the next step.”

“I hope the creators and makers of ‘Sukhee’ appreciate my work and provide me with more opportunities. I am incredibly excited to be a part of this film and to work alongside the likes of Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh, who are such great actors.”

‘Sukhee’ also stars Amit Sadh, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theaters on September 22.

A light-hearted, slice-of-life story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year- old Punjabi housewife who, fed up of her everyday, mundane life, goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences in a span of just seven days, coming out rekindled, reborn and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

